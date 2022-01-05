Veteran Independent Republican, son of conservative strategist Richard Galen, Reed Galen is a leading defendant in American politics. This 1946-born Californian analyst served as advisor and deputy director in the presidential campaigns of George W. Bush in 2000 and 2004, in that of the late Senator John McCain, and in the re-election of California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

All this increased his prestige. He has also been press secretary to Vice President Dan Quayle and is well acquainted with the White House, the Treasury Department and the Department of Homeland Security. Founder of the Lincoln Project –whose purpose is to support Joe Biden and combat extremism and an electoral victory for Donald Trump in 2024–, in this interview with this medium, Galen talks about the transformation of the United States after the assault on the Capitol today. one year.

What has been the psychological impact of the insurrection on Americans?

– The attack on the Capitol was undoubtedly a traumatizing event, that day and the following days, which has introduced the concept of political violence into the collective consciousness of this country. My fear is that many people do not understand the gravity of the current moment or that of the insurrection of January 6. I do not think that in general much is thought about it.

What have been the effects on political stability?

– Political instability is something else. We are facing a very worrying dynamic. On the one hand, there is an attempt by many Republicans to normalize this type of behavior and actions, and on the other, there is an inability or unwillingness to accept what it really means. If you’re a Republican, you’re in trouble these days for saying it was an insurrection and an attack on the Constitution and the American way of life.

And on the Democratic side?

– My fear is that many at the leadership level and at the electorate level are not taking the situation seriously enough. It seems that many are hoping that all this fever will fade on its own, rather than act to deal with the problem. And history teaches us that ignoring these kinds of events leads to a very dark place and in a very hasty way.

How do you see the investigation of the committee of the House of Representatives of Congress?

– If we look back a few years, and this is the distinction between the two parties, to the Congressional hearings on Benghazi (the assault on the US consulate in Libya in 2012), their only reason for being was to discredit Hillary Clinton as a presidential candidate. The Republican Party is not only interested in using the concept of spectacle, it is very good at it. That’s why this committee should use it, too: it should hold public hearings every other day, it should be very prepared and ask tough questions of every Republican member of Congress who voted against the Joe Biden certification, it should issue subpoenas to those individuals, and Calling them to account must make life difficult for Washington DC Republicans and federal leaders to prevent them from shirking their responsibility.

In your opinion, what profile should this commission show?

– The committee must understand that its mission is not only truth and reconciliation, but also a political act with the purpose of saving democracy in the US. It must draw a very defined line and put maximum pressure on the Republican members of Congress to force them to clearly define themselves on one side or the other.

Everyone blames Trump, but so far there have been no sanctions on those responsible.

– Republicans call it a “witch hunt”; Democrats are uncomfortable because they want to be the ‘good guys’, they want to be decent. But what cannot be is that the executive arm, the Presidency, attack the legislative arm, the Congress, in a blatant attempt to reverse the freest and cleanest elections in the history of the country and that there is no one responsible before the legal system. .

Even so, the Department of Justice and the FBI do not appear to have initiated any investigation on their part into something that falls under their jurisdiction.

Many people in the Department of Justice still see the world as it ‘used to be’ pre-January 6, pre-Donald Trump, and not as it is right now. Justice and the FBI have always been apprehensive about getting involved in politics. The federal legal system is very apprehensive about holding high-ranking officials of the public administration accountable. But if they don’t lead political leaders to face criminal penalties for their actions, American democracy will fail in either 2022, 2023, or 2024. When was the last time in this country that a figure with power has been held accountable for breaking the law? ?

They seem to act as if the attack on the Capitol were just another political matter.

– That’s how it is. These are extraordinary times. If the leaders who planned this are not held accountable, who have no problem with the seven hundred or thousand who stormed the Congress building, who for them are expendable, go to jail, there will be more political violence. If it is not shown that there are criminal consequences, such as federal prison, they will continue to act without restraint.

The insurrection did not happen by itself, there is a financial, political and organizational plot whose actors still remain opaque in this investigation.

– The Republican Association of Attorneys General, the political arm of all attorneys, channeled money to the insurrection. That is, the heads responsible for the application of the law in each (republican) state decided to allow their political organization to be used to liquidate democracy. I don’t know what could be more harmful than that.

Has the assault highlighted an unsuspected fragility in a system that seemed solid as a rock?

– You have started a story that states that when they lose at the polls they will protest. And it has opened the door for many Republicans in state legislatures to pass suppression laws. They are engineering the electoral process in their favor because they know that their belief system is vastly unpopular with voters, so now their ‘democracy’ is a place where there can only be one winner.

What is your forecast for 2022 and the mid-term congressional elections?

– Historically, presidents in their first term often suffer losses in Congress. I’d say the forecast is cloudy, but nothing is set in stone. I think there is a chance that Democrats could win seats in November for two reasons: They are running on the right side of history, and many Republicans are going to face political consequences for their illegal acts related to January 6. But the Democrats are going to have to fight hard and understand that the rules of the game have changed. The sense of “impending defeatism” among the Democratic leadership can turn into a prophecy if we are not careful. It is going to be a tough year for the pro-democracy forces and we will all have to do what we can to defend it.

You founded the Lincoln Project?

– We are a pro-democracy organization. We are not Democratic affiliates, but unfortunately in this country there is only one party that still believes in democracy, the Democratic Party. If things were the other way around, we would fight them. We need to renew the belief in American democracy, something many take for granted because they have never lived elsewhere. We cannot throw in the towel.