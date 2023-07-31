The fatal accident happened near his home in Boulder, Colorado. White was shoveled from behind and died of his injuries.
“He was a rising star in the off-road cycling world and his passion for cycling was evident in his racing, as well as in the friendship with his teammates and his contribution to the local community,” the American Cycling Federation said in a statement. “We will ride for Magnus at the World Championships.”
In addition to mountain biker, White was also a cyclo-cross rider. Two years ago he became American junior cyclo-cross champion. At the Junior Cyclo-cross World Championships, he finished 25th and 20th respectively in 2022 and 2023.
