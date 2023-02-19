Knowing that your baby will die after birth, but not having an abortion. In that heartbreaking situation is an American couple from Florida. Their unborn child suffers from a fatal syndrome, but strict abortion laws force them to sit out the pregnancy, the newspaper reports Washington Post .

Deborah and Lee Dorbert are expecting their second child in a few weeks. They already know that they will have to say goodbye shortly after birth. Their child suffers from Potter syndrome. This is a rare congenital defect in which an unborn child has severely malformed kidneys. As a result, the child has kidney failure, but no amniotic fluid is produced. Without nutrition, the lungs cannot develop and the infant cannot breathe, so it will die within minutes or hours of birth.

Despite the diagnosis, doctors cannot perform an abortion because of a Florida law that has banned abortions in pregnancies from 15 weeks since last year. An exception is possible 'if two doctors declare in writing that the fetus has a fatal fetal abnormality and is not viable'.

At the diagnosis last November, doctors stated that some parents choose to sit out the pregnancy, others to terminate it. Deborah and Lee Dorbert chose the latter.

Incomprehensible

To their astonishment, they were told by the doctors that the pregnancy should only be terminated after the 37th week. Lawyers said so after studying Florida’s new anti-abortion law. The parents find that decision ‘incomprehensible’. “It makes me angry that politicians decide what’s best for my health,” Deborah Dorbert told the Washington Post.

The couple is one of the victims of the new abortion law. Strong anti-abortion laws are being passed in increasingly conservative US states after the Supreme Court in June overturned the nationwide right to terminate pregnancy, enshrined in 1973.

Violations of the law carry severe penalties, such as imprisonment, large fines and professional bans. Last year, Florida District Attorney Andrew Warren was suspended for refusing to prosecute people for violating the abortion law. Governor Ron DeSantis called that "dereliction of duty." Earlier this month, DeSantis said he is even in favor of a shorter term, namely a ban on abortion at six weeks of pregnancy.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis © AP



