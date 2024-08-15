SpaceNews: Intuitive Machines Wants to Send VIPER Rover to the Moon

The American company Intuitive Machines wanted to send the Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover (VIPER) to the Moon. About this reports SpaceNews edition.

The company said it plans to respond to NASA’s request for an interested party to commit to sending a rover to the lunar surface. Intuitive Machines said it wants to organize a coalition of organizations that would be interested in getting VIPER to the moon.

“Our position is that VIPER’s science is important for lunar scientists and the future of the Artemis program, and it’s also very important in terms of finding volatiles and water ice in the regolith,” said Intuitive Machines CEO Steve Altemus.

The head of the company specified that the company he heads plans to use its Nova-D module, which is currently under development, with a payload capacity of 1,500 kilograms, to deliver a 500-kilogram rover to the Moon. If NASA grants permission, the company expects to launch the rover to the Moon at the end of 2027.

In July, NASA canceled the VIPER mission, designed to search for ice and other resources near the moon’s south pole, due to cost overruns.

That same month, Astrobotic CEO John Thornton said that instead of the VIPER rover, the Griffin lander could deliver solar panels to the lunar surface, as part of the LunaGrid program.