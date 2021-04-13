The American company Coinbase, specializing in organizing trading in cryptocurrencies, is preparing to set a record for investor valuation during an IPO (initial public offering), writes CNBC.

Coinbase’s IPO is slated for April 14th. Preliminary figures indicate that the company will be valued at approximately $ 100 billion. This, in turn, means that the crypto exchange on the very first day of public trading will enter the list of the 85 most expensive companies in the United States, which no one has previously been able to do.

At the same time, analysts interviewed by the publication urge potential investors to be careful, pointing out that Coinbase’s business is based on trading two main cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin and Etherium. since the end of last year, they have shown record growth, but at the same time are subject to volatility (price volatility), which means they can fall in price at any moment, which already happened in 2018.

Experts point out that evaluating Coinbase’s business is much more difficult than most startups, since until now the exchange has not calculated classical indicators such as profitability, price-to-earnings and capital ratios. Also, the company may face difficulties due to the need to comply with the stringent requirements of the classic exchange. Coinbase does not currently have its own headquarters.

During trading on April 13, bitcoin rose in price by five percent, reaching another record high of 62.7 thousand dollars per unit.