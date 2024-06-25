Nvidia’s capitalization fell from its maximum by $550 billion in three trading days

The former most valuable company in the world, Nvidia, fell by $550 billion in three trading days. From a maximum of 3.46 trillion, its capitalization at the end of trading on Monday, June 24, fell to 2.905 trillion. writes Financial Times.

Compared to its intraday peak, the stock price fell 16 percent over the period. Based on the market value at the close of each of them, the decrease over three days amounted to $430 billion, however, it also became a record three-day drop in history.

Following the American chip manufacturer, other companies in the industry followed. Shares of Broadcom fell 4 percent, Qualcomm fell 5.5 percent, ARM fell 5.8 percent and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company in the United States fell 3.5 percent.

Nevertheless, on June 18, Nvidia managed to break the hegemony of Microsoft or Apple, which since 2019 have been changing places in the top of the most valuable companies in the world. This result was made possible as a result of the increase in the value of the manufacturer’s shares since the beginning of the year by 140 percent.

A possible trigger for the fall was the report that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang sold nearly $95 million in shares at a time when they were close to or at the peak. However, the sale was not unexpected; it was carried out within the framework of the trading plan approved in March in accordance with current legislation. Such plans allow members of a corporation to avoid charges of insider trading.

Nvidia has been one of the main beneficiaries of the artificial intelligence revolution, with OpenAI (creator of ChatGPT) doing much of the related development on the company’s GPUs. In just a year, the manufacturer tripled in price, and Huang’s fortune increased 30 times in five years.