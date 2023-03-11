American stand-up comedian, political commentator Jimmy Dore urged Washington to stop ranting about the events in Ukraine and remember how the United States of America themselves invaded Syria for the sake of oil production. He posted this statement on his Twitter.

“When you shout about the conflict in Ukraine, remember that the US illegally attacked Syria and currently occupy a third of the country. What part of the country? The one where the oil is, ”says his message, published on March 9.

Dor concluded by calling America the biggest terrorist organization in the world.

Earlier, on January 13, American politician Jeffrey Young said that US President Joe Biden should be removed from office for war crimes. He explained that he should be immediately impeached for war crimes in Ukraine, Yemen, Syria, Iraq and so on.

On January 6, John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the White House National Security Council, said that Washington opposes any steps to normalize relations with Syria, and is ready to take into account the experience of contacts between Ankara and Damascus.

The US military controls territories in the north and northeast of Syria in the provinces of Deir ez-Zor, Al-Hasek and Raqqa. On July 22, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu met with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar. He noted that the US military has been in Syria for a long time in violation of international norms.