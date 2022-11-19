Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will agree to hold peace talks with Russia only when Kyiv stops receiving funding from Washington. American columnist Andrew Napolitano spoke about this in interview with former US intelligence officer Scott Ritter.

“Negotiations will not take place until Zelensky comes to his senses. And he will come to his senses when the president calls him [США Джо] Biden and will report that this is all the end. The Republicans took control of the House of Representatives. Congress doesn’t give him a cent more,” Napolitano said on November 17.

Ritter, in turn, shared the host’s conclusions.

On November 10, the head of the press service of the State Department, Ned Price, said that Washington was waiting for signals from Moscow that it was ready for negotiations on Ukraine. At the same time, the Russian Federation has repeatedly noted its openness to dialogue with Kyiv, which itself refused to negotiate.

On the same day, US National Security Assistant Jake Sullivan said that Washington is not putting pressure on Kyiv regarding negotiations with the Russian Federation, but is only advising the Ukrainian authorities on partnership terms.

On November 18, Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, said that without a conversation with the West, Kyiv’s position on the negotiations is very changeable. According to him, Kyiv is following the instructions that come from there.

On October 4, Zelensky enforced the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine on the impossibility of holding negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

