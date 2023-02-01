Ukraine is close to defeat, in addition, serious demographic problems cast doubt on the continued existence of the state. This was announced on the YouTube channel Judging Freedom by a former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, retired US Army Colonel Douglas McGregor.

“Everyone in the US now knows that Ukraine is losing,” he said.

According to McGregor, the Ukrainian resistance is collapsing. “The state itself is in danger of disappearing – everything is so bad,” he said.

As the colonel added, the main problem of Kyiv was the demographic crisis caused by the outflow of the population, since about a quarter of Ukrainians left the country since the beginning of the conflict. In addition, the West does not tell the truth about the losses that Ukraine bears.

“Today, there are approximately 18 to 22 million people left in Ukraine who are under Zelensky’s control. This number is approximately equal to the number of inhabitants of the Netherlands,” he compared.

Earlier, on January 27, McGregor also spoke about the huge losses of Ukrainian troops, saying that the collective West cannot stop the wave of Ukrainian defeats. Because of this, frustration is growing in the alliance, which “quickly develops into despair,” the former adviser to the head of the Pentagon added.

Two days earlier, he said that Washington understands how close Ukraine is to defeat. McGregor added that from a legal point of view, American appeals to Europe for the supply of weapons to Kyiv can be regarded as “armed aggression.”

Earlier, on January 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia’s victory in the conflict in Ukraine is inevitable. According to him, this is possible thanks to the unity and cohesion of the Russian people, the courage and heroism of the soldiers and the work of the military-industrial complex.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.