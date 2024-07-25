NYT Claims Russia Uses American Microchips in Missiles

Russia is using American microchips and sensors in its missiles, The New York Times (NYT) reported, citing its own research. According to the newspaper, since the start of the special operation in Ukraine, Russia has been able to obtain chips worth almost $4 billion from more than 6,000 companies.

As noted, despite the West trying to cut off access to semiconductors through trade restrictions, Russia has created such a robust parallel supply chain that in the last three months of 2023 it imported almost as many critical chips as in the same period of 2021. Also, according to the analysis, transactions are now increasingly conducted in yuan.

The NYT points out that Russia’s technology imports begin with American chipmakers selling their products to international distributors. By law, chipmakers are not required to track where their goods are going. Russia then turns to international distributors in Hong Kong, China, Turkey, India, Serbia, and Singapore to ensure a steady supply of technology, the report says.

Photo: Valentyn Ogirenko / Reuters

NYT drew attention to China’s role in this process

As the world’s leading electronics manufacturer, China imports large quantities of Western components and produces consumer electronics from them. Industry experts say Chinese firms can easily supply these to Russia. At the same time, China has repeatedly denied providing weapons or equipment to either side in the conflict in Ukraine.

With limited domestic manufacturing capacity, the United States has no choice but to continue sending chips to China for manufacturing, packaging and assembly.

The situation has changed. We have lost control over chip production. Elina RybakovaEconomist at the Peterson Institute for International Economics

American chips found in Russian missiles

One of the important chips in Russian missiles, according to the NYT, is a field-programmable gate array, or FPGA, made by American companies like Advanced Micro Devices and Intel. The chip is used in fire alarms, internet modems, missiles, and drones for fast data processing and is banned from sale in Russia.

Photo: Maxim Blinov / RIA Novosti

According to the Semiconductor Industry Association, cited by the NYT, China is the main supplier of chips — the country supplied 29 percent of all semiconductor devices imported by Russia. The article says that Texas Instruments, which produces chips for the Shahed and Lancet drones, has a chip assembly and testing plant in the Chinese city of Chengdu. At the same time, Micron Technology, another American chip maker, produces chips in Xi’an.

Related materials:

US intelligence suggests Chinese military technology supplies to Russia

In its report, “China’s Support to Russia,” the intelligence agency said China was supplying Russia with technology and equipment that is used in the area of ​​Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine. It noted that Chinese firms were likely helping Moscow evade sanctions, although it was “difficult to determine the extent” of that assistance.

China has repeatedly denied such reports. In particular, the Minister of Defense of the People’s Republic of China Dong Jun emphasized that China does not supply weapons to the participants in the Ukrainian conflict, and also carefully monitors the export of dual-use goods. Meanwhile, the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China Wang Wenbin noted that China takes a cautious and responsible position on issues related to the export of weapons.