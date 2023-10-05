Although in Spain the salad usually refers exclusively to any mixture of ingredients that includes potato and mayonnaise, in other cuisines this is not always the case. This American-style chicken salad does not contain potatoes: the undisputed protagonist is the chicken, and the recipe works very well as a garnish, but also as a filling for a sandwich, some lettuce heads, or if you want to go back to the eighties, some avocados.

To take the recipe one step further, instead of boiling or poaching the chicken – which is what would normally be done -, we are going to use a roast chicken, which has much more flavor. To increase that roast chicken flavor that we like so much in Spain, we are going to use three tricks: make a mince with the skin, add some of its juices, and finally, a touch of Worcestershire sauce, which greatly enhances the umami – the fifth flavor, you know, of the salad.

Making it with roast chicken also means that it is super quick, you just have to buy the chicken, chop and mix all the ingredients, without any cooking. Like all salads, it benefits greatly from resting for a few hours in the refrigerator; and if you want to make it to fill sandwiches, you can also prepare them in advance. In that case, I recommend that you put lettuce leaves between the bread and the salad, so that they do not soak the crumb and everything is in perfect condition when you unwrap it at the picnic of your dreams.

Time : 10 minutes Difficulty : Which can involve chopping a few ingredients Ingredients For 4 people ½ roast chicken with skin

3 tablespoons of the roast chicken juice

8 pickles

4 pickled onions

1/2 red onion

1/2 stick of celery

4 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 teaspoons grain mustard

1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 lime

Black pepper to taste

The green part of a chive, parsley or chives, to finish See also Technology Elon Musk's “multiplanetary” dream is already congesting its orbit: “My only goal is to make life between planets” Instructions 1. Separate the skin from the chicken and chop it very finely, until it almost becomes a paste, and add it to a large bowl. 2. Separate the meat from the chicken bones, shred it and add it to the bowl. Cut with scissors a few times randomly, so that the pieces are not too large. Add the chicken sauce and mix until everything is combined and there is no liquid at the bottom of the bowl. 3. Chop the pickles, scallions, half a red onion, and celery. Add them to the bowl along with the mayonnaise, grain mustard, Worcestershire sauce, lime juice and freshly ground black pepper. Mix well until everything is integrated and well distributed. 4. Taste and correct salt if necessary. Refrigerate for at least two hours before serving, and top with more black pepper and chopped chives, parsley or chives.

If you have questions or complaints about our recipes, write to us at [email protected]. You can also follow El Comidista on TikTok, instagram, Twitter, Facebook either Youtube.