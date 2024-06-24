Stefano Lucchini, Chief Institutional Affairs and External Communication Officer of Intesa Sanpaolo, is the new president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Italy, a non-profit institution affiliated with the Chamber of Commerce in Washington DC, a network of 117 American chambers of commerce in 103 countries with over 3 million associated companies.

The new corporate officers of the AmCham Board elected today, as part of the 109th Annual Shareholders’ Meeting for the Executive Committee are, in addition to the President Stefano Lucchini Intesa Sanpaolo: Deputy Vice President Luca Franzi, Aon; Vice Presidents Elena Alberti, Penske Automotive, Laura Galli, 3M Italia, Stefano Rebattoni, IBM Italia; Treasurer Maricla Pennesi, Andersen Tax & Legal Italia.

The Directors already co-opted during the year Giorgia Favaro, McDonald’s Development Italy, Laura Galli, 3M Italia, Mauro Macchi, Accenture, Marco Piccitto, McKinsey & Company, Inc. Italy, Paola Pirotta, Medtronic Italia. The new Directors Angelo Puca, UPMC, Nicolò Mardegan, Enel, Fiorella Passoni, Edelman Italy, Massimo Petrone, Petrone Group, Thomas D. Smitham, Leonardo.

“We are honored to have Stefano Lucchini as the new AmCham President to whom I extend my personal best wishes and those of our entire business community, but we also extend heartfelt thanks to the outgoing President Luca Arnaboldi, for his dedication and commitment throughout its mandate – states Simone Crolla, Managing Director of AmCham Italy – This year too AmCham Italy has achieved important objectives which allow us to be very satisfied. AmCham is increasingly proving to be a strategic fulcrum in relations between Italy and the United States, increasing the quality of its membership base, helping Italian companies to consciously address the American market, developing proposals and policy papers, thanks to the work of its 18 Think Tanks. Of the 589 companies currently associated, of which 28 are in the Premium category, 62 have joined our Organization from last June to today and 28 only in 2024″.

”Excellent team work – continues Simone Crolla – carried out in our Milan office, to which must be added the great contribution given by the 21 Local Representatives located throughout the peninsula and the 8 Local Representatives based overseas. An organizational machine of excellence that from last year’s General Assembly to today, thanks to dedication and commitment, has managed to organize an incredible number of networking events. In the near future we will continue to address issues such as the attraction of FDI and the ease of “doing business” between Italy and the United States. I am convinced – concludes Crolla – that AmCham must contribute actively and consistently on these issues, with the ambition of continuing to be the champion of transatlantic exchange and the reference for the American business community in Italy”.