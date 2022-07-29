The American Shefali Razdan Duggal, who is in the race to become an ambassador in the Netherlands, would like to see our country turn on the gas tap in Groningen. She shared this in a hearing with the US Senate, which must decide whether she will actually be appointed as ambassador.

“Russia uses energy as a weapon to weaken Europe,” said Razdan Duggal after a question about the Dutch dependence on Russian gas and oil. “In principle, the Netherlands is less dependent on Russian energy than other European countries. For example, the Netherlands plans to end imports of Russian oil and other fossil fuels before the end of this year.”

Razdan Duggal believes that 'many steps have already been taken' to weaken Russia's hold in the Netherlands, but 'there is also an emergency option'. "The Netherlands can still use the Groningen gas field, the largest in Europe, and reopen it if necessary. As an ambassador I would promote that conversation." Razdan Duggal does not speak about the possible negative consequences for the inhabitants of Groningen.

She was also asked about Dutch import restrictions on technological goods to China. According to the questioning senators, the Netherlands plays a ‘critical role in limiting the technological capacity of Communist China’. Razdan Duggal is also committed to that, she promised the Senators’ Committee.

Formal, yet exciting

Shefali Razdan Duggal (50) from India was already nominated by President Joe Biden as the new ambassador to the Netherlands on March 11 to replace Pete Hoekstra. He was to leave in early 2021 along with Donald Trump.

The potential future ambassador does not have much international experience, but she is a well-known figure within the party: she was part of the finance committee of Biden's campaign team, and she was also high on the list in the campaigns of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. lists of fundraisers. The 'immigrant trendsetter', as Razdan Duggal is also known, received the nomination as a reward for years of efforts for the Democratic party.

Last hurdles on the way to ambassadorship

But she may be nominated by the president, but she’s not there yet. Yesterday, she embarked on one of the last hurdles on her way to the ambassadorship: a hearing through the US Senate. If the political body’s foreign affairs committee approves her appointment after the hearing, she must also be approved by the full Senate.

Normally this vote is a formality, but with Razdan Duggal it gets even more tense: The overwhelmingly conservative Senate may well oppose the “skilled political activist and advocate of women’s rights and human rights,” as Razdan Duggal is described by the US State Department, can vote.

The Netherlands could welcome Razdan Duggal as a new US ambassador in September at the earliest, but the process will likely take longer.

