Dina Mahmoud (London)

At a time when crises and natural disasters are ravaging a number of countries in different parts of Africa, calls are rising from political circles in the United States for the American administration to adopt a different and more dynamic strategy for dealing with the continent, with the aim of reactivating political and economic partnerships between the two sides.

After years in which the volume of intra-regional trade declined by at least 54% between 2007 and 2017, decision-making institutions in Washington must lay the foundations for a new strategy towards Africa, free of bureaucratic obstacles and characterized by realism.

Analytical circles stressed the need for President Biden’s administration to realize that the future of Africa may have become a fundamental focus for determining the features of the future of the entire world, in light of the fact that the continent now includes within its borders approximately 1.5 billion people, representing about 17.8% of the Earth’s population. in this time. It is expected that this percentage will reach the equivalent of 25% of the total population by 2050.

Analysts stressed that the United States needs to employ its various forms of soft power to ensure its interests in a continent blessed with huge amounts of oil, in addition to 30% of the world’s reserves of vital minerals, especially since it may turn, during the next few decades, into a major arena of confrontation in a war. New cool.

In statements published by the American magazine “Newsweek” on its website, diplomat Alberto Fernandez, who was the US ambassador to Equatorial Guinea, criticized his country’s current policies towards Africa, saying that they are tainted by “bureaucracy and extreme slowness.”

The importance of the White House adopting a more effective policy in this regard is increasing, given that the countries of the continent are currently actively working to unify their voice in international institutions, most notably the United Nations and the Security Council, which in the future may affect the ability of the United States to secure the necessary majority to pass the bill. Certain decisions, in such forums.

American dealings in a more positive manner with Africa will also enhance the United States’ opportunities to benefit from the advantages of any joint free trade area that may be established there in the future, and at the same time prevent the field from being left empty in this regard for other international powers interested in their role in the continent. .