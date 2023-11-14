A rare stamp was auctioned last week for 2 million dollars (1.87 million euros). Never before has an American postage stamp gone under the hammer for so much money. The buyer is 76-year-old American Charles Hack, who tells The Washington Post that he has dreamed of the Inverted Jenny stamp since childhood, which he calls ‘the holy grail of the stamp world’.
