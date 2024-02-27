American boxer DeAndre Savage wanted to obtain Russian citizenship

American boxer Deandre Savage wanted to become a Russian citizen. About it “Match TV” said State Duma deputy from the Belgorod region Nikita Rumyantsev.

“For now this is an oral desire, but we will provide Savage with all the necessary assistance in registration,” Rumyantsev said.

On March 2, Savage will fight with Russian boxer Dmitry Kudryashov, who will enter the ring for the first time since April last year. The American has four wins in four fights.

On January 9, American boxer Kevin Johnson received a Russian passport. Before that, he changed his name in honor of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The boxer noted that now his name will be Kevin Vladimirovich