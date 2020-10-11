American boxer Kevin Johnson turned to the former IBF and WBA World Heavyweight Champion Murat Gassiev and promised to “kick his ass.” The video of the appeal on Sunday, October 11, was published by the TV channel REN TV.

According to Johnson, Gassiev is scared before the upcoming fight.

“There will be a fight on October 31 with this guy, how is he? Gassiev? Yes, Gassiev. I know that he is scared, he needs this fight, ”said the athlete.

The boxer also advised the Russian to prepare for another fight, because this one “will end badly for him.”

“You are afraid? You are rightly afraid, buy medicines, you will need them because I will kick your ass! I’m ready, we’re ready, ”said Johnson.

Earlier on Sunday, Gassiev said that he was preparing for the fight in a good mood.

Gassiev also added that he is now “hungry for victories.”

The day before, the athlete also shared with subscribers the details of his training. In the video posted, he juggles with special medicine balls for strength exercises – volballs.

Earlier on October 8, Gassiev said that he was positive about his condition before returning to the ring. He noted that his hiatus in sports was prolonged, he had not performed for more than two years.

Gassiev will make his heavyweight debut on October 31st. He will compete for the WBA International title with former world title challenger American Kevin Johnson. The fight will take place in Sochi, the line-up and main card are now being formed.