American borders.. The burden of immigration and asylum
In the days leading up to May 11, the border between the United States and Mexico was uncertain. Section 42, or the Trump administration’s health ordinance that has been invoked millions of times to return migrants at the border, was about to expire, and no one knew what to expect. Many of the forecasts were bleak and sensational, as large numbers of desperate people poured into the country, first flooding the frontier towns and then heading north. A friend in border town El Paso, Texas, texted me: “The right-wing media says there are 700,000 people on the way. What if that’s true?” (It wasn’t.)
The Biden administration has sent 1,500 troops to help with the expected influx. Border Patrol officers handed out leaflets urging migrants sleeping on the docks of El Paso to surrender to detention. Amid all the anxious preparations, a different kind of crowd gathered at the El Paso Convention Center. Those from outside the city didn’t know what would happen either, but they were hoping to make a profit. For a grueling few days, just steps from the trench where the Rio Grande waterline draws a waterline between Mexico and the United States, law enforcement officers and salespeople have been fiddling with virtual reality headsets and observing the impenetrable frontier.
Among the speakers at the “Border Security Expo” were various notables from the Department of Homeland Security – including Chief of the Border Patrol, Raul Ortiz; a number of prominent heads of the border guards sector; and several Department of Homeland Security officials whose titles included words like “acquisition,” “contract,” and “purchase.” The exhibition was held in the heart of a sprawling market, and the organizers described it as “a valuable opportunity to showcase products, talk to experts and form strategic partnerships.” The fair has also served as a place to shop for everything from infrared gun scopes to spyware to security contractors to materials for boundary fence sensors.
If this confluence of events sounds strange – the projected humanitarian crisis as a backdrop to a trade fair for the crises to come – you haven’t spent enough time along the border. I first covered the border in the late 1990s, when walls were not part of the national debate and Border Patrol agents roamed deserts and rivers. The national debate over immigration was about work, the economy, and our collective values. Then came the attacks of September 11, 2001. The term “border security” became popular.
Fear of terrorism captured the nation’s attention, and everyone talked about border control. But that was just a phrase. On the border, there was little expectation or even a sincere desire to bring about real control. A border is, of course, the edge where two nations meet, and it is the embodiment of the laws, regulations, and paperwork that govern the international movement of people and things. But Americans have long treated it like a game. Here’s the truth: If you’ve been hearing about boundaries, someone is probably trying to scare you. In general, Republicans want you to be afraid of immigrants, and Democrats want you to be afraid of Republicans. Our focus on terrorists has faded, but we have retained, as a legacy of that frightening era, the habit of thinking of borders as a security threat that must be controlled.
The dreaded boom did not come after the issuance of Article 42. In fact, confrontations between border guards and immigrants decreased by 50% after the law was lifted. But this does not mean that everything is fine. The Biden administration has now put in place a new — and more draconian — set of border measures, which may or may not survive a legal challenge from immigrant rights groups and the American Civil Liberties Union. Beyond all these maneuvers and temporary barriers, the United States has no coherent immigration policy, and politicians have little incentive to honestly discuss the issue. Together with the rest of the rich nations of the world, we are scrapping our laws so that we can evade our treaty obligations to take in refugees. But we don’t talk about that. Instead, we talk about borders.
Our southwest border is not just a geographical area. It is a concept into which we place all our fear and deception about immigration, asylum and the economic future. We weave these complex questions into stories of smuggling and encounters with migrants, and supplement them with images of exhausted foreigners and insurance agents bearing badges. On May 11, a representative in the House of Representatives stood up and declared that “the frontier has been dissolved and American civilization is threatened.” And last March, Ortiz, the head of the Border Patrol, sparked controversy by admitting that his agency does not have full executive control over the border. And of course it is true. Borders have never been so controlled.
Megan Kay Stack
* An American writer
Published by special arrangement with The New York Times Service.
#American #borders. #burden #immigration #asylum
Leave a Reply