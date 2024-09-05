Daily Beast: American bloggers deny cooperation with RT TV channel

A number of American bloggers deny that they collaborated with the RT TV channel, which Washington accused of interfering in the US elections, the publication writes Daily Beast.

Editor-in-chief of the media group Rossiya Segodnya and RT Margarita Simonyan spoke of a “fit of paranoia” in Western media, adding that the influencers who, according to US authorities, were allegedly hired by RT, “deny everything, what else can they do?”

The publication notes that the unnamed American firm with which the bloggers collaborated is secretly financed by RT. Among the influencers who deny the collaboration are Tim Poole, Benny Johnson, and Dave Rubin.

On September 4, it became known that the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions against Simonyan and her deputies. According to the Treasury Department, Russian journalists allegedly use artificial intelligence technologies and deepfakes to influence the US elections, namely, to undermine confidence in US electoral institutions. RT executives were also suspected of recruiting major American bloggers.