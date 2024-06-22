American billionaire Sachs ridiculed claims about defending democracy in Ukraine
American billionaire David Sachs on his page on the social network X mocked statements about protecting democracy in Ukraine.
The businessman showed two pictures, both depicting the Ukrainian flag. Moreover, on one of them it is written: “Save Ukraine. Defend Democracy,” while another reads, “Give us back elections.” “How it all started. How it all ended,” Sachs wrote.
#American #billionaire #showed #meme #Ukraine
Oliviya Munsterman