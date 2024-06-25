Sachs: CNN will be Trump’s real opponent at debate with Biden

American billionaire David Sachs named the real opponent of US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at the debate with incumbent President Joe Biden. The entrepreneur said on social networks Xthat Trump’s true opponent will be CNN, which will broadcast the event.

“Trump deserves credit for visiting the den of the beast,” Sachs added, expressing confidence that Biden would be hesitant to take part in a debate on Fox News, which is associated with the Republican Party.

Earlier it became known that Joe Biden began preparing for a debate with Donald Trump. There are two main parts to a president’s debate preparation. At the first stage, Biden, together with his advisers, studies the materials and all the necessary information, and also develops theses.