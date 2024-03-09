Billionaire Sachs: restoring relations between the US and Russia will prevent world war

Restoring US-Russian relations is the only way to prevent a world war. With this statement in an interview with Unherd spoke American billionaire David Sachs.

The businessman also called the actual destruction of Ukraine as a state a consequence of Washington’s policies, which, in his words, “suffered a complete collapse.”

Earlier, former US Marine intelligence officer Scott Ritter said that Ukraine would soon collapse along its entire front line as it had fewer and fewer soldiers.