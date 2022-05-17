It wasn’t clear if the issue would spoil the deal, and Twitter’s stock fell by 8.8 percent Monday, as investors should consider the problems Musk faces in the upcoming acquisition.

Musk had said a few days ago that the number of fake accounts on Twitter may exceed 20 percent of the total, which is 4 times more than what Twitter says, indicating that the Twitter CEO refuses to provide evidence for what he says.

Twitter CEO wrote in a tweet, Monday, that the internal estimates of fake accounts on the social networking platform for the last four quarters were “well below five percent”, in response to Musk’s criticism of the company’s handling of fake accounts.

Agrawal said Twitter’s estimate, which has remained the same since 2013, cannot be reproduced externally due to the need to use public and private information to determine whether an account is fake.

Musk has responded to Agrawal’s defense of the company’s approach with the ‘craps’ emoji. These developments come after Musk said Friday that the deal is “temporarily suspended” pending information on the fake accounts.

Musk said at a special conference in Miami that he suspected that bot accounts make up about 20 to 25 percent of users. Twitter’s stock fell on Monday, below levels that preceded Musk’s disclosure of buying a 9.2 percent stake in the company in early April.

Musk has vowed to make changes to Twitter’s content moderation practices, rejecting decisions such as the company’s ban on former US President Donald Trump’s account as excessively aggressive, while vowing to crack down on “fake accounts” on the platform.

On the other hand, Twitter said that the company has temporarily suspended most hiring operations, except for important roles, and that it is “reducing non-labor costs to ensure our responsibility and efficiency.”

In a note sent to employees and confirmed by Twitter, CEO Parag Agrawal said the company had not reached a milestone in terms of growth and revenue after the company began investing “vigorously” to expand its user base and revenue.