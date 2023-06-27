American billionaire James Crown crashed in Colorado race track

American billionaire James Crown was killed in an accident on a race track in Colorado, informs CBS news channel.

“A well-known billionaire from Chicago died in an accident on a race track in Colorado,” the report said.

Crown died at the age of 71. It is noted that the incident occurred on Sunday, June 25. He lost control and crashed into the barrier while turning. The fatal accident was ruled an accident.

