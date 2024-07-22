Billionaire Sachs: Biden has turned the US into a banana republic with coups

American billionaire David Sachs compared US President Joe Biden’s refusal to participate in the election race to a coup d’etat. He expressed his opinion on social media X.

According to Sachs, the American leader turned the country into a banana republic. “And as befits a banana republic, he was overthrown in a coup d’etat. What goes around comes around,” he said.

Sachs also noted that Biden’s State of the Union address was not ready by the time he made his announcement. “What a chaotic mess,” he said.

Earlier, David Sachs named the two most important mistakes of US President Joe Biden as head of state. According to the entrepreneur, these are the legal prosecution of his election rival, former US President Donald Trump, and the conflict in Ukraine.