Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The US men’s basketball team has arrived in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, and began training at New York University Abu Dhabi, ahead of facing Australia and Serbia in Abu Dhabi, the first international stop for the US team in a six-match series ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The US team includes a group of brightest stars led by the legend LeBron James, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer and two-time Olympic gold medalist, who leads the team with his vast experience to dominate the competitions again during the Olympic Games.

Commenting on the importance of preparation and building harmony between players in the warm-up matches in Abu Dhabi, James said: “Every day is an important opportunity for us, especially since we don’t have a lot of time to prepare, so we can’t miss any opportunity to improve and develop our performance.”

“It’s a great opportunity because Steve is a legend in the world of basketball as a coach and a player, and his record is full of victories, and I am happy to be a part of his team,” James added about playing under coach Steve Kerr.

“I have a huge responsibility to share my experience with the young players,” James said. “It’s important that I do my part to help them continue to perform at a high level after we retire.”

As the US team continues its preparations for the Olympic Games, led by James and a group of brightest talents, to deliver a promising performance that lives up to the expectations of the fans, James added: “Representing the national team is an exceptional opportunity, and we are very excited and ready for the upcoming challenge.”

For his part, Anthony Edwards confirmed that his excitement for the US team’s matches in Abu Dhabi is comparable to his anticipation for the Olympic Games, in which he is participating for the first time, after participating in the Basketball World Cup last year. Edwards previously visited Abu Dhabi last year as part of the US team’s preparations for the Basketball World Cup, in addition to attending with the Minnesota Timberwolves team during the NBA competitions in Abu Dhabi 2023. Commenting on his experience in Abu Dhabi, Anthony Edwards said: “It is a fun and unique experience, and the people here are very friendly. Abu Dhabi is also a distinctive destination with many landmarks worth visiting.”

Edwards also spoke about his plans in Abu Dhabi, in addition to participating in the matches, saying: “I am looking forward to relaxing and going to the beach after training to enjoy the wonderful atmosphere.”