Black pumas, the psychedelic soul group from Austin, Texas, made up of singer Eric Burton and guitarist Adrian Quesada, will not set foot on Peruvian soil due to the series of restrictions and danger that still exist due to the coronavirus.

Through a press release, the local promoter of alternative events Veltrac Music announced the cancellation of the long-awaited presentation of the American band. The company affirmed that the musicians and the production company are willing to re-announce the show as soon as the conditions for holding massive events in total safety in our country are met.

“ We regret to inform that after much effort to carry out the Black Pumas concert in Peru, the band’s team has decided to cancel its presentation in Lima and in the rest of the cities of South America. . This is mainly due to the continuity of the state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the logistical limitations that this generates to reschedule the final dates in all the countries that are part of the tour ”, they reported.

Statement from Black Pumas about the cancellation of their concert in Peru. Photo: broadcast.

Black Pumas was going to be presented on April 22, 2020, but they decided to modify it for January 12 of this year. Finally, the concert will not take place.

Likewise, the people who have purchased their tickets will be contacted by Joinnus in the next 72 hours to receive instructions on how to request a refund to the email address registered on the platform.

