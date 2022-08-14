Arrested for pedophilia, American Barnes accused his ex-wife of trying to take away children

American David Barnes, deprived of parental rights and arrested in Moscow on suspicion of pedophilia, accused the ex-wife of slander. About it informs Telegram channel Mash.

Barnes, who faces up to 14 years in prison, claims that his ex-wife lied about him so that the children would be left to her. The couple divorced a few years ago, but could not decide with whom the sons would remain. The mother decided to raise the boys on her own and therefore, David is convinced, stated that their father was a pedophile. According to the woman, the ex-husband raped the children when they came to visit him in Houston.

Barnes is currently in a Moscow pre-trial detention center awaiting sentencing. The detention of a 64-year-old American became known in January 2022. It was specified that his sons are 7 and 11 years old.