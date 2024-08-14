Home policy

The US Embassy in Moscow is also responsible for consular assistance to arrested US citizens who come into conflict with Russian law. (Archive photo) © Pavel Golovkin/AP/dpa

A US citizen allegedly misbehaved in a Moscow hotel and then hit a policewoman. The new arrest may come at a convenient time for the Kremlin.

Moscow – Russian security authorities have arrested a US citizen in Moscow on suspicion of using violence against a policewoman. Police had previously been called to a hotel because the American was behaving aggressively and was also said to have used “non-normative vocabulary” – meaning swear words. The man ignored the officers’ requests to change his behavior and was eventually arrested, the Interfax agency reported. At the police station, the man hit a policewoman, a police spokesman said.

In addition to hooliganism, the American is also facing criminal charges for using violence against a representative of the state. The authorities announced the name of the man, born in 1978, who allegedly failed to present the registration card issued upon entry to the hotel.

At the beginning of the month, several Americans were released from Russian custody in exchange for Russian agents from Western custody in a large-scale prisoner exchange. Russia has a reputation for repeatedly sentencing Americans to long prison terms as a bargaining chip in order to exchange them for imprisoned compatriots abroad. dpa