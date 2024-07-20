Florida Police Arrest Man Accused of Threatening to Kill Trump

Florida police have arrested an American on charges of threatening to kill US presidential candidate Donald Trump and vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance, the RIA News citing a statement from law enforcement officials.

“On Friday, July 19, the Juniper Police Department arrested Michael Weissman on charges of making written threats to kill after an investigation revealed that the suspect had posted written threats on social media against former President Donald Trump, Senator J.D. Vance and their families,” police said.

It is noted that several local residents complained about Weissman’s suspicious behavior. The suspect was detained during a joint investigation by the police, the Secret Service and the prosecutor’s office.

Trump previously said the Secret Service did a fantastic job of taking out his assassin on the first try. He stressed that despite the assassination attempt, he wanted to continue speaking at the rally, but Secret Service agents persuaded him to leave and go to the hospital.