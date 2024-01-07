Capitals (Union, Agencies)

The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan warned of the disastrous repercussions of the continuation of the war in the Gaza Strip, stressing the need to put an end to the tragic humanitarian crisis in the Strip. This came as Western warnings escalated about the war in the Gaza Strip turning into a regional conflict.

During his meeting with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken yesterday, Jordanian King Abdullah II warned of the disastrous consequences of the continuation of the war on the Gaza Strip.

A statement from the Jordanian Royal Court stated that during the meeting, King Abdullah II stressed the need to put an end to the tragic humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, pointing to the importance of the American role in pressing for an immediate ceasefire, protecting civilians, and ensuring the delivery of relief, humanitarian and medical aid in a sustainable manner.

He explained that the region will not enjoy stability without a just solution to the Palestinian issue and achieving a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.

He renewed Jordan's complete rejection of the forced displacement of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, which constitutes a clear violation of international law.

King Abdullah stressed Jordan's rejection of attempts to separate the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, considering them an extension of the one Palestinian state. He considered that “the acts of violence committed by extremist settlers against Palestinians and violations of the holy places in Jerusalem are unacceptable and must be addressed before they lead to an explosion in the situation in the region.”

On the other hand, the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a statement that Minister Blinken met with his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Al-Safadi, where Al-Safadi stressed the need for Israel to stop all its illegal steps that are pushing towards the eruption of the situation in Gaza.

She explained that Al-Safadi and Blinken agreed on the necessity of delivering aid to the Gaza Strip and the necessity of enabling the displaced Palestinians from the north to return to their homes and areas.

According to the statement, Al-Safadi stressed “the absurdity of any future proposal that dedicates the separation of Gaza from the West Bank and outside the context of a comprehensive plan that fulfills the right of the Palestinian people to freedom and an independent, sovereign state along the lines of June 4, 1967, with occupied Jerusalem as its capital, on the basis of the two-state solution.”

In a related context, Anthony Blinken said in Athens before his arrival in Jordan that “the United States wants to ensure that the countries of the region use their relations in order to prevent escalation,” and he also referred to his visit to Turkey, whose leaders he considered ready to “use their relations with the main parties.” In the region to calm the conflict.

Blinken also spoke about the dangerous humanitarian conditions in Gaza, and said: “Washington is discussing with its allies what can be done to protect civilians in the Strip.”

In turn, European Union foreign policy official Josep Borrell warned of the need to avoid dragging Lebanon into a regional conflict.

The day after his arrival in Beirut, Borrell said: “I believe that war can and must be avoided, and diplomacy can prevail to search for a better solution,” while at the same time addressing the Israelis by saying: “No one will emerge victorious from a regional conflict.”

Borrell said that he agreed with Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati to “work to reduce escalation and achieve long-term stability,” during a meeting that addressed the tensions in southern Lebanon and the Gaza war.

Borrell sounded the alarm about the “intensification of the exchange of fire” on the border between Lebanon and Israel. Borrell said: “The priority is to avoid regional escalation and strengthen diplomatic efforts with the aim of creating conditions to reach a just and lasting peace between Israel and Palestine, and in the entire region.”

Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said yesterday that the situation in the Middle East requires an exit from what she described as “the eternal cycle of violence.”

This came in a press statement by the Minister prior to her fourth tour of its kind since last October, which she began yesterday, to the Middle East to call for calm and prevent the expansion of the conflict.

The Minister pointed out the need to protect civilians in the Gaza Strip, provide more humanitarian aid, and protect the residents of the Strip from hunger, epidemics, and cold.

The minister's four-stop talks will focus on the tragic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and the security situation in the occupied West Bank, in addition to the tensions on Lebanon's borders with Israel.