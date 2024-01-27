This comes at a time when the Houthis have intensified their attacks on ships crossing the Red Sea, including an attack that led to a fire on a fuel tanker on Friday.

The US military said that the tanker Marilyn Luanda, which works for the Trafigura trading company, was damaged, but there were no reports of injuries, noting that a US Navy ship was providing assistance.

The US Central Command stated in a post on the X website (formerly Twitter) that about 8 hours later, the US Army destroyed a Houthi anti-ship missile that was directed towards the Red Sea and was ready for launch.

Houthi militants allied with Iran have been launching wave after wave of missiles and drones loaded with explosives at ships since November 19 in response to Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip.

The attacks mainly target container ships passing through the Red Sea, and many oil tankers still follow this route.