The Russian military is increasingly demonstrating technological and strategic superiority over the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). On March 30, American analyst, head of the geospatial intelligence group at the Institute for the Study of War, George Barros, spoke about this in an interview with the TV channel Fox News.

“Over the last few months, the Russian military has demonstrated that they are adapting, they are introducing new ways of fighting, and they are, in fact, pushing the effectiveness and lethality of the Russian military to the limit,” Barros said.

According to him, Russia manages to achieve undeniable superiority in the air; Moscow can begin to conduct the largest bombing campaigns since the beginning of the conflict against military installations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as was the case in Syria against terrorist groups.

“Frankly, I have no reason to doubt that the Russians will do this,” he said.

The expert pointed out that Ukraine will lose this conflict if the United States does not continue to support Ukraine. President Joe Biden's administration has pledged to continue to support Kyiv, but the failure of the US Congress to pass relief measures means Ukrainian soldiers will suffer significant losses in personnel and military infrastructure, Barros said.

In his opinion, the Americans gave Ukraine enough so that they would not suffer a catastrophic defeat. However, the analyst admitted that there is a high probability that “the Russians could actually achieve a breakthrough in 2024” if the Ukrainian Armed Forces do not receive additional replenishment of reserves.

Earlier, on March 30, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Alexander Syrsky, said that the Ukrainian army is facing a difficult situation on the front line, and Russia retains an advantage in manpower, artillery and mortar shells. He added that Ukraine is now preparing “powerful lines of defense” in all directions where the Russian Armed Forces are advancing.

On March 28, the Financial Times newspaper wrote that the Russian Federation is holding the initiative at the front due to a lack of shells and a shortage of manpower in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In addition, Kyiv's resources were depleted in Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut), followed by a failed counter-offensive by the Ukrainian army, journalists noted.

On March 19, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin announced the advancement of the Russian Armed Forces in the Northern Military District zone. At the same time, he noted that, despite the successes of the Russian military in Ukraine, Kyiv assures Washington of its ability to hold the front line.

The Russian army continues to liberate settlements in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and improve the situation along the front line. So, over the past two weeks Krasnoye, Orlovka and Nevelskoye have been liberated.

In addition, on March 18, Putin said that the initiative in the Northern Military District zone belongs entirely to the Russian Armed Forces. According to him, the Russian Armed Forces are advancing every day, this is already a little more than active defense.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by the Russian President on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.