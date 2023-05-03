American Ajay Banga becomes the new director of the World Bank. That makes the setting announced in a press release on Wednesday. Banga, who was the only candidate, succeeds David Malpass, who stepped down early in February. The appointment of the 63-year-old economist comes despite the call for one woman at the top of the development bank.

Earlier Banga, former director of payment company Mastercard, said that he sees financing the fight against global warming as an important task of the World Bank. Last year, his predecessor, Malpass, was widely criticized for refusing to support the scientific consensus on climate change. He later came back to that by stating that human activities do indeed contribute to the climate crisis.

Banga’s five-year term begins on June 2. He was nominated for the position by US President Joe Biden in late February. In a statement released Wednesday, US President Joe Biden predicts Banga will be a “transformative leader” who brings characteristics such as “expertise, experience and innovation.”

Banga, the son of an Indian army officer, received American citizenship in 2007 and is currently deputy chairman of the US private equity firm General Atlantic. Before working for Mastercard between 2010 and 2019, he was active at food manufacturer Nestlé and soft drink maker PepsiCo in India, among others. At the American Citibank, he focused on microcredit, small loans for starting entrepreneurs, in countries in the global south.