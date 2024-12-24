Due to a “technical” problem
American Airlines, the world’s largest airline, suspended all flights within the United States on Monday due to a “technical problem”, as officials of the country’s federal government have stated at the height of Christmas travel.
American Airlines is reporting a technical problem and has requested a nationwide ground stopover«, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has reported in a statementwhile the airline has posted on social media that it is »experiencing a technical issue with all American Airlines flights«.
