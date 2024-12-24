All American Airlines flights, the world’s largest airline, have been suspended in the US in the middle of Christmas Eve. The Federal Aviation Administration has ordered all of its planes to be grounded due to “a technical problem” which affects your entire system, according to AP.

This organization has issued a statement in which it has recognized the “total strike nationwide”. In response to complaints from hundreds of travelers, the airline has assured that they are “working to solve” the incident: “We appreciate your patience.”

The suspensions of these trips come at one of the worst moments, and it is expected that millions of passengers will fly during the next 15 days due to the Christmas parties.