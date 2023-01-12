On Wednesday, more than 11,300 US flights were delayed or canceled, according to the FlightAware website.

This is the first general stop in the United States of America in nearly 20 years.

Major airlines including Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and Southwest Airlines said they expect operations to return to normal on Thursday.

The FAA’s electronic outage prevented airports from issuing updated safety warnings alerting pilots of potential hazards such as runway closures, equipment failures or construction work, leading to the temporary grounding of flights.

Federal administration officials said an initial review of the incident found a corrupt file in the database, but added that there was no evidence of a cyberattack and that investigations were ongoing.

People familiar with the review, who asked not to be identified, said this same file crashed both the primary and backup systems.