American Airlines unexpectedly canceled all flights this weekend that were leaving from Argentina to the United States and assured that it was a government decision by Alberto Fernández when we have the information.

This was reported by the journalistic portal Online Policy, which contacted the US company and received a response that it was “an order from the Government”, in addition to ensuring that “they cannot sell tickets for another month.”

However, the National Civil Aviation Administration (ANAC) issued a statement to deny that version Regarding travel suspensions: “Given the existence of erroneous information indicating that there are suspended flights to other destinations, ANAC makes it known that the only modifications introduced are of an hourly nature, spacing arrivals by periods of two hours.”

He also remarked that “there are no suspensions of regular flights ordered by the aeronautical authority other than with respect to the destinations ordered by Administrative Decision 268/21: Mexico, Brazil and Chile.”

From American Airlines they assure that they suspended flights to the United States by order of the Government. AFP photo.

“ANAC makes it known that said suspensions are the complete and absolute decision and responsibility of the airlines in question, which may prefer to suspend flights for commercial reasons, “he said.

Finally, the ANAC clarified that “the only modifications in the flight scheduling” are due to the “need to space out arrivals, to proceed to carry out the health protocols available for entry into the country,” among which are ” the corresponding swabs “.

In this way, it is easier for passengers to “maintain a reasonable distance between them.” However, they made it clear that This “distancing in arrivals does not imply, under any circumstances, any suspension of flights”.

Meanwhile, the Argentine government does not rule out the possibility that American Airlines has canceled the returns due to the drop in passengers, which significantly reduces profits because the planes take off half-empty.