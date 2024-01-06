Alaska Airlines temporarily grounded Boeing aircraft due to torn window

The American airline Alaska Airlines has temporarily abandoned the use of Boeing 737-9 aircraft due to a torn window and part of the fuselage on one of them. This is reported on website carrier.

It is clarified that all 65 aircraft at the disposal of Alaska Airlines will be returned to service only after completion of full maintenance and safety checks. This will happen within the next few days, said the airline's CEO Ben Minicucci.

Earlier, an Alaska Airlines passenger plane made an emergency landing in Portland, Oregon, due to a window and part of the fuselage being torn off during the flight. There were 174 passengers and six crew members on board, no one was injured.