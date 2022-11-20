World War II bombs paralyze traffic on Italy’s main highway

The movement of cars on Italy’s main motorway A1 was paralyzed for two hours due to an operation to neutralize the found American bomb from the Second World War. About it informed TV channel SkyTg24.

An aerial bomb weighing more than 250 kilograms was found in the bed of the Paglia River near the city of Orvieto in central Italy. The territory within a radius of one kilometer from the place of discovery was declared a red zone, from which 2.4 thousand people were evacuated. Car traffic on the A1 highway and railway traffic were also stopped.

The sappers were able to transport the bomb to a special range where it would be detonated without endangering the lives of others. At the moment, the movement of auto and rail transport has been restored.

Earlier in Munich, an explosion occurred at a construction site near the Donnersbergerbrücke railway station. Presumably, the cause of the explosion was the detonation of an aerial bomb during the Second World War. As a result of the incident, three people were injured, one of them was seriously injured.