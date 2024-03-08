AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 03/08/2024 – 21:53

The US Food and Drug Administration has given the green light for a popular anti-obesity drug to be used for the first time to prevent serious heart disease, a move that seeks to expand health insurance coverage.

The drug Wegovy, made by Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, was approved “to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death, heart attacks and stroke in adults with cardiovascular disease, obesity and overweight,” the FDA said in a statement.

The agency's decision could be a sea change for the roughly 70 percent of American adults it says are obese or overweight, potentially increasing the number of people eligible for their health plans to cover these expensive but effective injectable medications.

“This patient population is at higher risk for cardiovascular death, heart attacks and stroke,” John Sharretts, director of the FDA's Division of Diabetes, Obesity and Lipid Disorders, said in a statement.

“Providing a treatment option that is proven to reduce cardiovascular risk is a major advance for public health,” he added.

The approval was based on a clinical study carried out in several countries involving 17,500 patients. Half received the medicine and the other half a placebo.

Both groups received standard medical care for the management of blood pressure and cholesterol and both received advice on a healthy lifestyle, including diet and exercise.

In the group that received Wegovy, the possibility of a major cardiovascular accident was 20% lower.

Wegovy was approved in 2021 for the treatment of obesity, but many plans did not include it. Patient advocacy organization Obesity Action Coalition said it hopes that now, with the approval of its wider use, the situation will change.

The recent popularity of drugs, including Wegovy and Ozempic, which mimic a gut hormone that reduces appetite, has increased profits for the pharmaceutical companies that produce them.

In fact, Novo Nordisk, maker of Wegovy and Ozempic, was so profitable that it helped keep the Danish economy afloat, according to Danske Bank.