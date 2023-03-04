An American woman fixed a hernia in her neck and began to speak uncontrollably with a Russian accent

The former American singer underwent surgery on her neck and lost her native voice, suddenly speaking with a strong Russian accent, which later changed to Ukrainian and Australian. Writes about it Independent.

Abby Fender, 39, was diagnosed with foreign accent syndrome, a rare condition that affects only about 100 people worldwide, after undergoing surgery to repair a herniated disc in her neck. According to the girl, waking up in the hospital the day after the surgical procedure, she realized that her voice was “blocked”, and the “Texan” accent had disappeared.

Fender said that she began to speak uncontrollably in a very high voice and with a strong Russian accent – she was even nicknamed “Russian Minnie Mouse.” Recently, her accent has changed to Ukrainian and Australian. The girl admitted that Ukrainians often mistake her for a countrywoman and ask what city she is from.

The girl went to the doctors again, but no one could determine the cause of the strange changes. Nevertheless, Fender did not give up and began to work with a speech therapist – with the help of a specialist, she was able to lower the pitch and relax her neck muscles enough to speak in a natural voice again.

