A clash between Russia and Ukraine in the event of a deterioration in relations may occur in the Black Sea. The scenario of a possible conflict was described by retired US Navy admiral, former NATO commander-in-chief James Stavridis in an article for Bloomberg.

In his opinion, in its offensive, Russia will use high-speed patrol boats with ground-to-ground cruise missiles, helicopters for the transfer of special forces from landing ships and diesel submarines. “The Russians will crush the Ukrainians, and NATO will not be able to come quickly enough, even if it was ready to do so,” Stavridis said.

He added that the Russian authorities are likely to want full control over the northern part of the Black Sea and the territory that “could connect Russia with Crimea.” “The US and NATO will be fiercely opposed. (…) But Ukraine does not fall under the NATO security guarantee “an attack on one is an attack on all,” the former NATO commander-in-chief said.

Earlier, Russia and Ukraine held simultaneous exercises in the Black Sea. They took place against the backdrop of an aggravated situation in Donbass, where the Ukrainian army and the self-proclaimed republics accuse each other of increasing shelling and moving military equipment.