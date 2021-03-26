American actress, Emmy award winner Jessica Walter has passed away at the age of 80. This was announced on March 25 by the TV channel ABC News with reference to the artist’s daughter Brooke Bowman.

“It is with a heavy heart that I acknowledge the death of my beloved mother Jessica <...> She worked as an actress for over sixty years and for her the greatest pleasure was that she brought joy to others, telling stories both on and off the screen,” – she said.

Walter’s cause of death was not specified.

The actress won an Emmy Award for her role in the TV series Amy Prentiss (1974-1975). In addition, Walter is best known for her roles in television shows such as Delay in Development (2003-2019), Streets of San Francisco (1972-1977) and Hunter John (1979-1986).

She also starred in Clint Eastwood’s directorial debut, Play Me Before I Die, and also starred in the film Grand Prix. Walter was nominated for a Golden Globe for both works.