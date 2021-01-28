At the age of 94, American actress Cloris Leachman passed away. The agency reports on the death of the artist Reuters…

Leachman passed away at her home in Encinitas, California.

According to the manager of the actress, death came from natural causes.

Cloris Leachman has won nine Emmy awards and has won numerous other awards, including the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in The Last Picture Show, Golden Globe and BAFTA awards.

Leachman has starred in more than 50 films, especially memorable roles in the films “Young Frankenstein”, “World History, Part One” and “Bad Santa”.

