In the 97th year of her life, the star of the Soviet-American film “The Blue Bird” Cicely Tyson died, the agency informs about the death of the actress Associated Press…

“With a heavy heart, Miss Cicely Tyson’s family announced her retirement this afternoon,” said the deceased’s manager.

The reasons for the death of the artist have not been specified.

Tyson has starred in films and TV series, including The Servant, Fried Green Tomatoes, Thanks to Winn Dixie and the television series How to Avoid Punishment for Murder.

In 1972, she was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress in Sounder, and Cicely Tyson was also honored with a number of other awards, in particular, Emmy and Golden Globe.

A day earlier, at the age of 94, American actress Cloris Leachman died.