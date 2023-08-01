The American comedian, screenwriter and producer, best known for the film Pee-wee’s Toy House, died of cancer at the age of 70, before his death he left a message to his fans. This was stated on July 31 on the Instagram page (owned by the Meta organization, recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation).

“Last night we said goodbye to Paul Reubens, the iconic American actor, comedian, screenwriter and producer,” the post reads.

Rubens suffered from cancer for more than six years. He kept this information from the public.

“Please accept my apologies for not publicizing what I have experienced for the last six years. I have always felt great love and respect from my friends, fans and like-minded people,” the artist said in the message.

He emphasized that he loved his fans very much and it was a great joy for him to create works of art for them.

He began his acting career in the 1970s. In 1982, Reubens began appearing on television on The Pee Wee Herman Show, a character he developed over the years. HBO also produced a successful special about him.

Pee-vee instantly became a cult figure, and over the next decade, Reubens was completely devoted to his character, speaking in all public appearances and in interviews exactly as Pee-vee.

The feature film Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985), directed by Tim Burton, was financially successful and also enjoyed by audiences. It soon turned into a cult film. Its sequel was less successful.

Between 1986 and 1990, Reubens starred as Pee-wee on the CBS Saturday morning children’s program Pee-wee’s Playhouse.