American actor and comedian Pat Cooper died at the age of 94 at his home in Las Vegas, reports on Thursday, June 8, fox news digital.

“No one compares to Pat Cooper, who burned every bridge he passed,” said producer Steve Garrin.

“He was honest. You could rely on him. He could be trusted. And he helped a lot,” he added.

Pat Cooper’s first success came after performing as the opening act for singer Frank Sinatra at the Sands Casino in Las Vegas. Cooper performed with comedy shows, starred in the 1999 comedy Analyze This with Robert De Niro, Billy Crystal and Lisa Kudrow, the series L.A. Law, Charlie’s Angels, Seinfeld, and others.