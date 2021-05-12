American actor Norman Lloyd dies at the age of 106

Variety and Deadline Hollywood reported on Tuesday that American actor, producer and director Norman Lloyd has passed away at the age of 106.

Lloyd’s artistic history dates back more than 80 years and included collaborations with legends such as Charlie Chaplin and Orson Welles.

Variety said Lloyd’s friend and co-producer Dean Hargrove confirmed the death, saying Lloyd died on Tuesday at his Los Angeles home. Deadline Hollywood added that Lloyd died in his sleep.

Reuters was not able to independently confirm the news.

For a long time, Lloyd played the cancer-diagnosed doctor Oslander in the 1980s television drama “St. Elswer”, which was set in a hospital.

His last appearance as an actor was in the 2015 comedy “Train Rick” starring Amy Schumer and directed by Judd Apatow.

“He (Lloyd) was glowing in the working group every moment he was,” Apatow wrote in Vanity Fair at the time.

Lloyd’s films also included the movie (Age of Innocence), “Age of Innocence,” directed by Martin Scorsese in 1993, and he played a schoolmaster opposite Robin Williams in the (Dead Poets Society) movie in 1989.

Lloyd, who had the name Norman Perlmutter when he was born, was born on November 8, 1914, in Jersey City, New Jersey, and grew up in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

His mother accompanied him to watch Broadway plays, to start his passion for acting, which was strengthened in him by his participation in local performances as a boy. Lloyd was still a teenager when he left New York University to fully participate in the entertainment business.

He made his Broadway debut in 1935, and the following year he participated in the play “Crime” directed by Elia Kazan, which also featured Peggy Craven, whom he later married.