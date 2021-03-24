American actor George Segal dies at the age of 87

George Segal, Academy Award-nominated for Best Supporting Actor, passed away at the age of 87. Seagal was famous for his clashes with Richard Burton in the movie (He Is Afrid of Virginia Woolf) “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf” and his love for Glinda Jackson in the movie (Attack of Class) “A Touch of Class” as well as grabbing laughter in the sitcom series (The Goldbergs) “The Goldbergs.” “.

“With hearts squeezed in pain, the family announces the news of the death of George Segal this morning, as a result of complications from surgery to remove a coronary blockage,” said his wife, Sonia Segal, in a statement on Tuesday.

Seagal was charismatic, intelligent, and excelled in dramatic and comedic roles, most recently as Albert “Pops” Solomon, a calm and balanced widower in the comedy series “The Goldbergs”.

On Twitter, Adam F. Goldberg is the producer of the television series based on his personal story, “Today We Lost a Legend.”

“It is a real honor that I have formed a small part of George Seagal’s wonderful legacy. By pure coincidence, I was chosen to play the role of Pops. Like my grandfather, George was carrying a child’s heart with a magical touch.”

Seagal’s artistic career began on New York theaters and on television in the early 1960s, and soon he moved to the cinema and played the role of an artist in the movie (Sheep of Fools) “Ship of Fools”, which included a constellation of stars.

In 1967, he was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in the marital drama Who Fears Virginia Woolf, alongside Burton and Elizabeth Taylor.

But it was comedic roles that cemented his status as a star through a series of 1970s films, which placed him in the first category of directors and stars such as Jackson, who won the Oscar for her role in the movie “A Touch of Roqy”.